SEPTA says masks will not be required in vehicles, stations and concourses

Philadelphia's mask mandate returns for all indoor public spaces

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Masks aboard SEPTA vehicles and inside stations and concourses will no longer be required but recommended, the transit agency announced on Monday night.

SEPTA released the following statement on its new policy:

"Effective immediately, masks are not required on SEPTA vehicles and in stations and concourses. This applies to both customers and employees in these spaces. Per CDC and TSA guidance, SEPTA continues to recommend masking on the system.

Additionally, please note: In accordance with the City of Philadelphia's mask mandate that went into effect today, all SEPTA employees working inside SEPTA offices, districts and shops within Philadelphia must continue to wear masks until further notice."

The announcement came hours after a federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. The Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge's order.

The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge's order. The CDC also declined to comment.

On Monday, Philadelphia became the first major US city to reinstate an indoor mask mandate.

The indoor mask mandate applies to indoor spaces such as restaurants, museums, businesses, offices, government buildings and arenas.

The City of Philadelphia has not yet commented on SEPTA's latest mask policy.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
