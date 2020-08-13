City of Philadelphia selling masks with proceeds going to Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

The masks sell for $7.99.
PHILADELPHIA -- The City of Philadelphia has been asking residents to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 through their #MaskUpPHL campaign.

For those looking for a new mask, the city is now selling their own.

"Most important step for everyone is to mask up," the city's health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said Thursday.



During the city's COVID-19 updates, held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Dr. Farley is usually sitting in front of a large poster showing a person wearing a mask that reads, "Love your neighbor. Wear a mask."

RELATED: See-through masks helping those with autism, hearing loss

Farley said that when the #MaskUpPHL campaign was launched, he heard from numerous people asking where they could get the mask.



He said there was nowhere to get that mask at first because there were none ever made. But now the city has created masks with their slogans on them for residents to buy.

"If you want to get a mask like this so you can promote the idea of masking up for everyone else, you can purchase these," Farley said.

A second mask has the slogan: "Philly never backs down. Mask up."



Proceeds from the masks will go to support the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. The group is conducting community-based testing across the city.

Their goal is to "provide a testing alternative that is barrier free to test for coronavirus disease in our hardest-hit areas in Philadelphia."

EMBED More News Videos

Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is holding free coronavirus testing in West Oak Lane on Monday.



"So you can support the idea of masking up and support the rest of our response at the same time," Farley said.

The masks sell for $7.99 each and are available at Bit.ly/maskupphl.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at Red Roof Inn in Tinicum Township
Philly standoff suspect attends hearing for attempted murder charges
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch issued for much of Delaware Valley
Biden and Harris attend COVID-19 briefing in Delaware
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
3 US cities could be next COVID-19 hotspots, researchers warn
Vigil for North Carolina 5-year-old shot and killed
Show More
Explained: What's keeping Washington from a stimulus deal
Picture perfect? Woman receives ID with photo of empty chair
Phillies to retire Dick Allen's No.15
President Trump says UAE to open diplomatic ties with Israel
Video: CA officer saves man from being struck by train
More TOP STORIES News