3rd suspect arrested in Philadelphia bus stop mass shooting; 4th urged to surrender

"We gave them the ultimatum: turn your son in by tomorrow morning," said Supervisor Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Clark.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A third suspect has been arrested in connection with last week's SEPTA bus stop shooting that injured eight students in Philadelphia's Burholme section.

According to Supervisor Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Clark, 19-year-old Jermahd Carter was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at a family's home on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

Carter was arrested without incident after Marshals surrounded a home on the block.

On Monday authorities announced the arrests of two other shooting suspects: 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker and 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs. Both suspects were charged with several offenses, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and other charges, and are being held on more than $2 million bail.

A fourth suspect, identified as a 17-year-old male, is still being sought, and Clark urged family members to help bring the wanted individual into custody.

"We made contact with family members and we gave them the ultimatum: turn your son in by tomorrow morning. If he does not turn himself in, we will be releasing his identity to the City of Philadelphia and most likely offering an award from the U.S. Marshal Service," said Clark.

US Marshals provide update on 3rd suspect arrested in bus stop shooting

Police say the gunfire rang out around 3 p.m. on March 6 as several Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.

The injured students range between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, remains in critical condition after being shot nine times. Police say he was the intended target.

Surveillance video released last week shows three shooters exit a blue Hyundai and open fire.

That evening in Olney, police found two vehicles they believe were connected to the shooters, including the getaway car. Both had been stolen.

According to court records, Buggs contacted an inmate at SCI Pine Grove a day after the mass shooting to talk about another teen who had been shot to death two days earlier.

Police have said all along they are still working to see if the bus stop shooting is connected to a killing of an Imhotep Charter High School student, 17-year-old Dayemen Taylor.

Taylor was shot a week ago Monday while waiting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. Two other students and two bus passengers were also injured.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477)

