Teen killed in SEPTA bus stop shooting identified as Imhotep Institute Charter High School student

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood Monday has left a community heartbroken.

A 17-year-old was killed and four others were hurt when gunfire broke out.

The teen who lost his life has been identified as a student at a nearby school.

Police say Dayemen Taylor, an Imhotep Institute Charter High School student, died after being shot just down the street from the school.

The school is not holding classes on Tuesday as the community mourns the loss of one of its own.

"As you know, this has been an issue going back some time. Even in my position in school safety, where after school we know has become one of the most dangerous times when the kids move away from school," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Police say a group of teenagers was waiting at a Septa Bus stop at Ogontz and Godfrey at 3:45 p.m. when two people walked up and started shooting.

Neighbors heard the gunshots.

"I heard something go boom but it was a rapid-fire," said Dwight Alexander.

"It definitely appears that this individual -- our decedent -- was targeted," Bethel said. "As people were boarding, people come up and start to fire."

Two other boys, ages 14 and 15, suffered graze wounds. The bullets also pierced a Route 6 SEPTA bus, injuring two women inside, ages 71 and 50. Both women are in stable condition.

"They were innocent bystanders. They were inside on the bus when they were struck," Bethel said.

"I think we are fortunate when talking to the team because the bullets went through the glass, it was able to slow down the bullet."

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off the bus that came to a stop on Limekiln Pike and 16th Street.

"Our work will never stop. It's important we continue to go after individuals who have guns in our community," Bethel said. "In this case, we believe this gun was set to go on automatic which is often continues to be a challenge when you see the level of rounds out here."