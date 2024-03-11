2 arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with mass shooting at SEPTA bus stop that injured 8 teens

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two suspects have been arrested and two more are still wanted in connection to last week's mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in the Burholme section of Philadelphia that injured eight teenagers.

However, investigators say they are looking to do more than just arrest the two remaining suspects seen in the surveillance video showing the shooting.

"We are not done until any group involved in this kind of conduct is done. Until they do not exist anymore," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday.

He said the two arrests are just the beginning.

One of the suspects now in custody was identified as 18-year-old Jamaal Tucker. He turned himself in on Friday after police served several search warrants to recover evidence, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said during a Monday afternoon news conference.

The other suspect, 18-year-old Ahnile Buggs, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals on Saturday. A fully loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol with an extended magazine was also recovered at that time, Vanore said.

Vanore went on to say the gun had laser sights and a Glock switch, which he said turned the pistol into a "fully automatic machine gun."

Police say they were able to match that gun to multiple shell casings recovered at the scene of the shooting.

This photo released by the U.S. Marshals shows the arrest of Ahnile Buggs.

Both Tucker and Buggs were charged with several offenses, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, weapons offenses and other charges, and are being held on more than $2 million bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled March 20 for both. A message left Monday with Buggs' attorney was not immediately returned. Tucker is being represented by public defenders, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

A search for two other suspects in this case continues, officials said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner encouraged others to turn themselves in if they were connected to this shooting.

"If you are involved, then get smart. Turn yourself in, it's exactly what happened with one person involved. It's the smart thing for you to do," he said.

IMAGE: Philadelphia police are searching for these suspects in connection with the mass shooting that injured eight students on March 6, 2024.

"We will capture the remaining persons involved in the shooting whether on our terms or as safely facilitated by the shooters' family members or acquaintances," said Eric Gartner, with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.

The injured students range between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, remains in critical condition after being shot nine times. Police say he was the intended target.

"To our young people who were impacted, know we are making progress. We will not tolerate this type of violence in our streets, in our schools, and near our schools," Bethel stated during Monday's news conference.

Surveillance video released Wednesday night shows three shooters exit a blue Hyundai and open fire.

VIDEO: Suspects wanted in Philly mass shooting that injured 8 at bus stop

That evening in Olney, police found two vehicles they believe were connected to the shooters, including the getaway car.

Both had been stolen.

Police have said all along they are working to see if the mass shooting is connected to a deadly shooting of an Imhotep Charter High School student, 17-year-old Dayemen Taylor.

Taylor was shot a week ago Monday while waiting at a SEPTA bus stop in Ogontz. Two other students and two bus passengers were also injured.

Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke about the recent increase in violence impacting the city's juveniles.

"They deserve better and they deserve to know the city of Philadelphia is taking seriously what occurred," said Parker.

She says she plans to implement a public safety plan for the city soon.

"We will focus on prevention, intervention and enforcement," said Parker, who took office in January and promised to present her public safety strategies in the coming weeks "in an effort to bring lawfulness and some order back to our city."

She urged an end to the finger-pointing that has caused friction between the police department, reform-minded District Attorney Larry Krasner and other agencies in recent years.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Students return to class after shootings

Northeast High School students returned to class Monday for the first time since the shooting.

The school switched to virtual learning late last week in the wake of Wednesday afternoon's violence.

Imhotep students also returned to attend in person classes on Monday. It was their first time back in person since the killing of their classmate last Monday.

"I'm not shocked because things like this have happened in the past. The only thing that really shocked me is that I happen to be a victim of it," said one of the victims, who did not want to be identified.

He said he was waiting for his bus ride home on Wednesday when he heard more than 30 gunshots. And without hesitation, he ran in the opposite direction.

He was shot in the upper back.

"It's like a scene out of a movie, an action movie. Everything happened so fast. You have to be on your toes consistently if you want to make it out of a situation like that," he said. "As I was running, I felt a burning sensation in my back, but I ignored it because of adrenaline. But as I stopped, it just felt like I might've got shot."

Police officer recognized for saving life of mass shooting victim

Several police officers were recognized during Monday's press conference for their life-saving measures after Wednesday's mass shooting.

Bethel said Officer Christian Rodriguez-Hect and his partner applied several tourniquets to the victims who were shot.

A doctor later said that one of those tourniquets that Rodriguez-Hect applied ultimately saved the child's life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.