Is former Councilperson Allan Domb eyeing a Mayoral run in 2023?

Inside Story takes a look at the potential candidates for Mayor and speculation that Allan Domb will run following his resignation from City Council.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell welcomed panelists Alison Young - Managing Partner, RWB Strategies and Ajay Raju - Chairman, Raju LLP to discuss the resignation of Allan Domb from City Council and his anticipated run for Mayor Kenney's seat.

Domb was quoted saying the city "is in a crisis; a public safety crisis."

They discuss his viability as a candidate for Mayor as well as the other names anticipated to run and resign from City Council.

They also discuss the latest information on the PA statewide races.

Doug Mastriano invites Josh Shapiro to debate without any outside media outlets.

They also discuss Senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz's viral "Wegner's Crudité" faux pas and how challenger John Fetterman and his team have seized on the moment.