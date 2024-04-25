2 graduate students arrested at Princeton University as campuses grapple with protests

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two graduate students at Princeton University in New Jersey have been arrested and barred from campus.

Fewer than 100 people gathered on the campus Thursday morning, according to school officials.

A small number of the group put up tents, which is a violation of the university's policy.

After the group was given repeated warnings to leave the area, officials said two graduate students were arrested for trespassing.

Subsequently, all the tents were then voluntarily taken down by the protestors, officials said.

Pictured: Protest scene at Princeton University on April 25, 2024.

The protest comes as other universities and colleges nationwide call on police to crack down on pro-Palestinian protesters on campuses.

More than 90 students were arrested without incident on the campus of the University of Southern California Wednesday night.

In Boston, 108 protesters were taken into custody, and four police officers were injured when protests turned violent at Emerson College.

The protesters want their schools to stop doing business with Israel, or any companies that support Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

The two students arrested at Princeton now face a disciplinary process.