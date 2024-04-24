Family members say Jonathan Mack was an anesthesia technician at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Hospital worker fatally struck by vehicle while walking to work in University City

Hospital worker fatally struck by vehicle while walking to work in University City

Hospital worker fatally struck by vehicle while walking to work in University City

Hospital worker fatally struck by vehicle while walking to work in University City

Hospital worker fatally struck by vehicle while walking to work in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A widow is grieving after her husband was struck and killed while on his way to work in Philadelphia's University City section.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3600 block of Spruce Street.

Police say 55-year-old Jonathan Mack was hit by a Buick Enclave while crossing the street in the crosswalk.

Jonathan Mack

Mack was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as a 41-year-old woman, drove to the 18th police district to report the incident, according to investigators.

The victim's wife, Robin, tells Action News her husband was adored at home and in the community. She says since 2012, he worked as an anesthesia technician at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

IMAGE: Jonathan Mack with his wife Robin

Robin said Jonathan was on his way to work when he tragically lost his life.

"You always hear about people going through these things but you never put yourself in that position," she said.

Robin and Jonathan have been together for more than 30 years. He leaves behind two sons and three grandchildren.

"It's very, very hard. I still haven't really processed it yet, but I have a lot of support here so I'm going to get through it. I'm going to get through it," she said.

Police say no charges are expected at this time but the crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker