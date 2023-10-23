Host Matt O'Donnell and the Panelists discuss what to ask the candidates as 6abc hosts a Philadelphia Mayoral Town Hall on Oct. 23.

Previewing the Philadelphia Mayoral Town Hall between David Oh and Cherelle Parker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists discuss what to ask the candidates as 6abc hosts a Philadelphia Mayoral Town Hall on Monday. October 23, 2023, at 7 pm.

Other topics include the news that the Philadelphia Black Clergy has publicly supported the new Sixers arena; how a billionaire donor has called for UPENN President Liz Magill to step down over her initial response to the Israeli-Hamas conflict; plus the nuances of free speech on college campuses.

Plus, the Philadelphia Police Department is considering lowering reading and fitness standards to increase its ranks.

Get the Inside Story with Nia Meeks, Liz Preate Havey, Bob Brady and Jeff Jubelirer.