Inside Story breaks down the final days of the Mayor's race between Cherelle Parker and David Oh. Plus, what comes next after murder charges were reinstated for former Philadelphia officer Mark Dial.

The final stretch in Philadelphia Mayor's race, murder charges reinstated for Officer DIal

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Tamala Edwards and the Inside Story panel discuss the latest in politics, beginning with the Philadelphia Mayor's Race, which is 10 days out from Election Day.

The group breaks down the recent town halls and debates with Democratic Candidate Cherelle Parker and Republican Candidate David Oh, and how it will impact voter turnout and support.

They also discussed the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll and the favorability ratings of Governor Josh Shapiro, Senator Bob Casey, President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump.

Also, will Bucks County turn 'red' in this upcoming election with more GOP candidates gaining traction?

And a frank discussion on the charges being reinstated for Officer Mark Dial and the next steps for the upcoming trial.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Derek Green, Melissa Robbins, Alison Young and Christine Flowers.