Answering major questions about Philadelphia Mayor's race, latest on 76ers arena proposal

The Inside Story panel had a rousing conversation on two trending subjects: Philadelphia Mayor's race and the 76ers Arena Development in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed John Micek, Editor-in-Chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, about Governor Josh Shapiro's budget hearings and other Harrisburg politics, including education spending and possible gun legislation.

The panel had a rousing conversation on two trending subjects: Philadelphia Mayor's race and the 76ers Arena Development in Center City.

Among the questions answered are:

Will Cherelle Parker's top ballot position and her carpenters' union endorsement help propel her chances in this race?

Will Rebecca Rhyhart's new ad with two former Philadelphia Mayors make a difference?

Will Allan Domb's negative ads and website against Jeff Brown improve or hurt his chances?

Who is poised to drop out of the race in the next few weeks and is this Helen Gym's race to lose?

Plus, several thoughts on the new support of the 76ers Arena development by the Philadelphia Black Clergy and The African American Chamber of Commerce.

This week's panel consists of Bob Brady, Sam Katz, David Dix and Brian Tierney.