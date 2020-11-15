Philadelphia fire medics ambushed while tending to patient, ambulance damaged

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said one person has been taken into custody after an ambulance was damaged while medics were tending to a call in the city's Hunting Park section early Sunday.

It happened just after midnight on the 1200 block of West Somerset Street.

Police said while medics were tending to a man an unknown person approached and began to throw bricks at the ambulance, jumping on the hood of the vehicle and causing extensive damage.

The medic crew called for assistance, but the man ran off before police arrived.

The ambulance had to be taken out of service due to the damage it incurred.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaarrestattackambulancephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Strong Winds Tonight
Montco parents protest school shutdown amid COVID-19 surge
Fears of second lockdown has many residents, business owners anxious
12 people displaced following row house fire
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
With COVID cases rising, Philadelphia to put new restrictions in place
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
Show More
Pennsylvania reports highest COVID daily count again: 5,551
Arrest made in assault of Actor Rick Moranis in New York City
Thousands of Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for 'MAGA March'
Delco provides results of provisional ballot challenge hearing
Man taking selfie falls, rescued from Delaware River: Police
More TOP STORIES News