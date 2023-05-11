Michelin launches first-ever Philadelphia guide

We are officially the 8th destination in the United States to be featured in the Michelin Green Guide.

This guide is packed with local treasures, from attractions to restaurants and hotels.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is the latest city to get its very own Michelin Guide.

We are officially the 8th destination in the United States to be featured in the Michelin Green Guide.

It officially debuts next week, but we got a sneak peek at some of the local spots included in the prestigious publication.

This guide is packed with local treasures, from attractions to restaurants and hotels.

Many of the culinary spots that made the guide are current James Beard Award nominees.

"Friday Saturday Sunday and Amanda Shulman's Her Place Supper Club are in there," says Robin Bloom, the director of content for the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"There are a lot of great restaurants and they selected the points of interest where they wanted to go. They ate at a lot of different restaurants, trying everything from cheesesteaks to all of our different global cuisine that we're known for in our chef-driven culture. They were very taken with our food and with our diversity and the walkability of the city as well," said Bloom.

The prestigious Michelin Guide calls Philadelphia the "Frenchest American city," saying it "offers the perfect compromise between American excess and European spirit, not to mention all the appeal of a city packed with art, history, and a cultural effervescence few people expect."

Our guide also includes insight from notable Philadelphians, like James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov, Mural Arts founder and executive director Jane Golden, and Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

There's a launch party for the guide happening on May 18 at the Moshulu, one of the spots featured in the guide.

This is the Michelin Green Guide, not the red one, where the entries get hearts instead of stars.