Philly movies, TV Shows you should watch while you're inside

We're all looking for ways to occupy our time during this COVID-19 shutdown around the region.We have a great suggestion: Checking out some Philadlephia cult classic films and TV shows.Whether it's an old school favorites likeoror more recent hits likeor thefranchise, there's a little Philly on the big screen for everyone.Hulu with subscriptionTV-14The Philadelphia homicide squad's lone female detective finds her calling when she's assigned "cold cases", older crimes that have never been solved.(via IMBD)Amazon Prime Video ($2.99)PG-13The former World Heavyweight Champion Rocky Balboa serves as a trainer and mentor to Adonis Johnson, the son of his late friend and former rival Apollo Creed. (via IMBD)Amazon Prime Video ($2.99), available on Hulu with subscriptionPG-13Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, newly crowned heavyweight champion Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago. (via IMBD)Available on Hulu and HBO Now, Available for Rent on Redbox in Blu-Ray for $2.00PG-13Security guard David Dunn uses his supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, a disturbed man who has twenty-four personalities. (via IMBD)Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, and Youtube for $5.99, Available for Rent on Redbox in DVD for $1.80 or Blu-Ray for $2.00PG-13The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. (via IMBD)Season 1 - 13 on HuluMAFive friends with big egos and slightly arrogant attitudes are the proprietors of an Irish pub in Philadelphia.(via IMBD)Itunes ($3.99)PGA young artist, searching for his vocation, makes a mannequin so perfect he falls in love with it. Finding the mannequin in a store window, he gets a job there and his creation comes to life. (via IMBD)Amazon Prime Video ($9.99)PGA family learns important life lessons from their adorable, but naughty and neurotic dog. (via IMBD)Netflix, Available on Amazon Prime and Youtube for $2.99PGA historian races to find the legendary Templar Treasure before a team of mercenaries. (via IMBD)Available on Amazon Prime and Youtube for $2.99PGReally, who doesn't know the Rocky series? Catch up on Philadelphia's favorite underdog through the years in this ultimate cult classic.Available on Hulu for Free, HBO on Amazon for $14.99/month after trial, you can get a 7-day free trialPG-13A newly fostered young boy in search of his mother instead finds unexpected superpowers and soon gains a powerful enemy. (via IMBD)Netflix with subscription, Hulu with subscription, Amazon Prime Video ($7.99)After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.(via IMBD)PG-13Stream: Available on Youtube and Amazon Prime for $3.99Overview: Three girls are kidnapped by a man with a diagnosed 23 distinct personalities. They must try to escape before the apparent emergence of a frightful new 24th. (via IMBD)ABC apps/website for free, Hulu with subscription, Amazon Prime Video ($1.99)Rating: TV-PGOverview: This ABC show takes place in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania in the 1980s and follows the lives of a family named The Goldbergs. (via IMBD)Amazon Prime Video ($2.99)A snobbish investor and a wily street con artist find their positions reversed as part of a bet by two callous millionaires. (via IMBD)PG-13Available Free on HBO Now and Youtube, Amazon Prime, and iTunes for $2.99A man learns something extraordinary about himself after a devastating accident. (via IMBD)