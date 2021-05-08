Community & Events

Philadelphia Museum of Art unveils $200 million renovation

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Museum of Art unveils new look

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Museum of Art unveiled its $200 million renovations by famed architect Frank Gehry.

The museum is celebrating with 'Pay What You Wish' admission from Friday through Monday.

There aren't many changes on the outside of the museum, but the inside is a different story.

The new developments are a result of many years of planning and four years of construction.

Gehry says the original building had a lot to offer.

"You know that building is such an icon in Philadelphia, it would be outrageous to try to remodel the exterior," said Gehry.

He adds the interior appeared clogged, so the goal was to restore space.

Museum director and CEO Timothy Rub says that the work encompasses more than 140,000 square feet on three levels of the building, including 90,000 square feet of newly created public space and more than 20,000 square feet of new gallery space.

On Friday, Action News also got a tour of one of the two new art galleries. The focus of it is a new early American art gallery.

When visitors walk-in, they'll see a tribute to Native Americans. The gallery includes the largest collection of Presidential China outside of Washington D.C.

The most unique is that of President Rutherford B. Hayes. It also highlights artists of all kinds in one of the sections of the new gallery.

"This whole section is really focused on Black artists and makers. Most of the ones represented here worked in the free Black community of Philadelphia," said Rosalie Hooper of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

There's also a new shop inside that sells mostly local products.

Action News spoke with numerous guests about the museum who love the changes.

"The exhibits can be seen in a much more comprehensive and logical way. It's is very impressive," said Hani Zaki of Mount Airy.

Gwen Pfister of Logan Square said, "I think they did a really great job with the staircases and love how it matches the rest of the stone in the museum."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaarteventscommunityphiladelphia museum of art
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News