Stir has a new menu that pays homage to chef Hoon Rhee's Korean roots and complements the Shape of Time exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Philadelphia Museum of Art teams up with Arcadia University for new dishes at Stir

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989' is a new exhibition at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, highlighting Korean artists after the country lifted travel bans in 1989.

In collaboration with the new exhibition Stir, the restaurant's fine dining destination, is creating a menu featuring Korean items.

Executive chef Hoon Rhee is taking the opportunity to explore his Korean-American roots as he builds the expanded menu.

To further the collaboration and authenticity of the experience at the restaurant Hoon collaborated with Arcadia University Fine Arts Professor Greg Moore to create a set of dishes that represents Korean culture.

Students worked with Chef Hoon and the curators of the new exhibition to learn about Korean pottery and its history and based on those lessons created 80 dishes that will be used at the restaurant.

Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989 on display October 21, 2023 - February 11, 2024

