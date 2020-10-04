Crime Fighters: Friend seeks answers after transgender woman murdered in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is brutally murdered and left on the banks of the Schuylkill River Trail. There is a suspect in the case, and now, a friend of the woman is speaking on her behalf to help find her killer.

Dominique Fells, 27, was a force in her community.

"She was someone that lit up a room when she smiled. And she made quite the impression as well. She's somebody who you know you will see her and there was a gravitational force," said Kendall Stephens.

Dominique, who went by the nickname "Rem'mie," was a black transgender woman and was working to define herself.

Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman found near Schuylkill River

"She was going through a transitional period, trying to put some distance between an old life and a new one," Stephens said.

That all ended on June 8.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police were called to the 4600 block of the Schuylkill River Trail in Southwest Philadelphia.

Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells



That's where they found her body.

"The pure savagery of how Remmie was murdered, you know being beaten, stabbed and then having her legs cut off," Stephens said.

Police do have a suspect in the case. They are looking for Akhenaton "AKH" Jones.

Stephens says the man is known in the local transgender community.

Police said Fells was seen arguing with a man in the days before her murder, but it is not clear if that man was Jones.

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $5,000 reward and the City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Just call 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
