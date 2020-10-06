Man shot seven times in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Hunting Park section.
It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday on the 4100 block of Reese Street.
Police said a 39-year-old man was shot seven times in the torso and hand. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.
There is no word on a motive for the shooting. There have been no arrests made.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
