Man shot seven times in Hunting Park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Hunting Park section.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday on the 4100 block of Reese Street.

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot seven times in the torso and hand. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

READ ALSO: 'Our city reached a grim milestone:' Philadelphia records 364 homicides, deadliest year since 2007

There is no word on a motive for the shooting. There have been no arrests made.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 officer per shift in Delco borough has chief, residents worried
19-year-old getting takeout shot and killed; 364th Philly homicide
Woman claims she was raped inside behavioral health center
City reaches deal with Ridge Avenue encampment; Parkway camp remains
ATV collides with Pa. state trooper's SUV
34-year-old critically injured in Parkside shooting
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Show More
Hurricane Delta becomes Category 2 storm
Train catches fire, NJ Transit River Line service suspended
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Breezy and Warmer on Wednesday
'DWTS' Week 4 ends with confusion, then heartbreak for 1 couple
NJ Health Department releases Halloween guidance
More TOP STORIES News