Woman gunned down while visiting family in Hunting Park, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a gunman shot a woman to death in the city's Hunting Park section as she was visiting family members.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was shot multiple times on the 1300 block of West Wishart Street around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was found in the street, lying next to a vehicle. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, at least 22 shots were fired, most from point-blank range.

Police said surveillance cameras captured the entire incident, catching two people running from the scene.

Investigators said both of the suspects were wearing masks but have not yet released a further description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
