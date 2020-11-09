Man stabbed outside DoubleTree Hotel on South Broad Street in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said an attacker stabbed a man outside of a Center City hotel early Monday.It happened around 3:10 a.m. on the 200 block of South Broad Street outside of the DoubleTree Hotel.Police said a 53-year-old man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Investigators said they stopped a man who fit the description of the attacker in the area of Juniper and Locust streets and police are questioning him.There is no word on a motive for the incident and there have been no arrests made at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.