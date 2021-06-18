Philadelphia Orchestra to merge with Kimmel Center to form new parent company

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra plans to merge with its landlord, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.The two organizations will form a new parent company, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.The merger was announced Thursday."The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. will provide vast opportunities for world- class, wide-ranging performances by a diverse and inclusive roster of artists and companies in an atmosphere where all feel welcome. Furthermore, this innovative structure will strengthen business operations and enable more flexible scheduling and collaborative partnerships across the Philadelphia performing arts community," a joint press release from the two organizations read.The president and chief executive of the orchestra, Matías Tarnopolsky, is set to lead the united company."We recognize that deepening our partnership will accelerate change and progress toward a more vibrant, equitable, and engaged artistic environment in Philadelphia," Tarnopolsky said in a statement. "This new organization will write a powerful next chapter in quality, access, and diversity within our storied cultural landscape."Tarnopolsky joined The Philadelphia Orchestra in August 2018.Anne Ewers, Kimmel Center president and CEO since 2007, plans to retired at the end of her current contract. She will continue in her role through the formation of the new parent organization.Ewers has been invited to serve as a member of the new company's board."This visionary model creates a centralized artistic hub with a vibrant campus and active venues," Ewers said. "I am delighted that the Kimmel Center and The Philadelphia Orchestra are forming this partnership under Matías' superb leadership. An exemplary performing arts producer and presenter with an extensive range from fine arts to entertainment, our alliance will offer something for everyone."The two organizations say the finalization of the merger is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.Upon completion, each organization, and their current Boards of Directors, will remain intact as subsidiaries of the parent organization.