philadelphia orchestra

Philadelphia Orchestra to merge with Kimmel Center to form new parent company

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Orchestra to merge with Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra plans to merge with its landlord, the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

The two organizations will form a new parent company, The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

The merger was announced Thursday.

"The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. will provide vast opportunities for world- class, wide-ranging performances by a diverse and inclusive roster of artists and companies in an atmosphere where all feel welcome. Furthermore, this innovative structure will strengthen business operations and enable more flexible scheduling and collaborative partnerships across the Philadelphia performing arts community," a joint press release from the two organizations read.

The president and chief executive of the orchestra, Matías Tarnopolsky, is set to lead the united company.



"We recognize that deepening our partnership will accelerate change and progress toward a more vibrant, equitable, and engaged artistic environment in Philadelphia," Tarnopolsky said in a statement. "This new organization will write a powerful next chapter in quality, access, and diversity within our storied cultural landscape."

Tarnopolsky joined The Philadelphia Orchestra in August 2018.

Anne Ewers, Kimmel Center president and CEO since 2007, plans to retired at the end of her current contract. She will continue in her role through the formation of the new parent organization.

Ewers has been invited to serve as a member of the new company's board.

"This visionary model creates a centralized artistic hub with a vibrant campus and active venues," Ewers said. "I am delighted that the Kimmel Center and The Philadelphia Orchestra are forming this partnership under Matías' superb leadership. An exemplary performing arts producer and presenter with an extensive range from fine arts to entertainment, our alliance will offer something for everyone."

The two organizations say the finalization of the merger is subject to obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.

Upon completion, each organization, and their current Boards of Directors, will remain intact as subsidiaries of the parent organization.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiakimmel centerphiladelphia orchestra
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA
Philly Orchestra performs for live audience once again
'I Heart Philly' installation celebrates return of live entertainment
Pianist makes history playing music composed by Black pioneer
Philly Orchestra celebrating Lunar New Year with music, movie premiere
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News