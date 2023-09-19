Philadelphia Orchestra musicians go out on tour without contract as a 'gesture of goodwill'

Philadelphia Orchestra musicians go out on tour in North Carolina without contract as a 'gesture of goodwill'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra's contract expired on September 10th.

While negotiations are breaking down, the musicians have decided to keep playing. That includes a tour in North Carolina, but the artists say they're doing it under protest.

"We want to show our positive feelings about the group, but at the same time its difficult to work without knowing what the future is," said Paul Arnold, a violinist for 41 years.

The musicians loaded onto buses Tuesday afternoon in Center City for their scheduled North Carolina tour.

While the union that represents musicians says this is a gesture of goodwill, they add they have yet to see firm commitments on pay equity, pension contributions and cost of living adjustments for inflation.

"This good will can't last forever without management coming to the table, with a good proposal," said Ellen Trainer, President of the Philadelphia Musicians Union.

Management says it's disappointed that the union has not accepted it's offer, which includes a 13.5% base salary raise, $10,000 signing bonus, health and benefits package and an 8% retirement plan.

"We deeply value the musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra, and we look forward to the process of bringing this to a positive resolution that improves their livelihoods within the economic realities of this organization. We need to be responsible for our financial future," said Ashley Berk, Chief Communication Officer of Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

Opening night in Philadelphia for the Orchestra is September 28th.

As of now, all concerts are proceeding as planned. The last time the orchestra went on strike was 2016.