Armed suspects wanted for robbery at Roxborough ice cream shop

Police say the suspects approached the ice cream shop's take-out window and pointed a handgun at the employees.

The suspects fled on Hermit Street with an unknown amount of cash, according to Philadelphia police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery at an ice cream shop in the city's Roxborough section.

It happened around 1 p.m. Monday at C & C Creamery on the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue.

Police say the suspects approached the take-out window and pointed a handgun at the employees.

The suspects then fled on Hermit Street with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker