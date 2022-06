PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was found burned in the city's Mount Airy section.The discovery was made around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of E. Hortter Street.Police say the body of a 31-year-old man was found at the scene. His cause of death is still under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.