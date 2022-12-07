Police searching for suspect who ran over man outside Philadelphia gentlemen's club

The victim suffered a broken leg, according to police.

When the suspect returned to his vehicle around 2 a.m., police say there was an altercation with a 33-year-old man.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who ran over a man after a confrontation back on October 20.

The video released on Wednesday shows the accused attacker arriving at Club Risque on the 1700 block of S. Columbus Boulevard.

When the suspect returned to his vehicle around 2 a.m., police say there was an altercation with a 33-year-old man.

The suspect then gets in his car, hits the man, and speeds off.

The victim suffered a broken leg, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker