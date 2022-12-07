WATCH LIVE

Police searching for suspect who ran over man outside Philadelphia gentlemen's club

The victim suffered a broken leg, according to police.

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 11:42PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to find the driver who ran over a man after a confrontation back on October 20.

The video released on Wednesday shows the accused attacker arriving at Club Risque on the 1700 block of S. Columbus Boulevard.

When the suspect returned to his vehicle around 2 a.m., police say there was an altercation with a 33-year-old man.

The suspect then gets in his car, hits the man, and speeds off.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

