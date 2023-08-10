Suburban police departments say Philadelphia's policies are behind violent uptick

Director of Public Safety William McVey says his department has recorded a 60% increase in gun seizures over the past two years, many involving convicted felons from Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities in Philadelphia's suburbs are raising concerns about a recent increase in the number of crimes connected to Philadelphia.

It has some leaders questioning the policies in place to keep residents safe.

Bensalem police officials showed Action News a bunch of firearms that have a few things in common. They were all seized by Bensalem police over the past few months, and most were seized from people who live in Philadelphia.

"The most important factor is that they were seized from convicted felons. People who are convicted of a felony, adjudicated a felon, are precluded from carrying a weapon. But they chose to carry one and travel in a vehicle in our township with it," said Director of Public Safety William McVey with the Bensalem Police Department.

Also, most of these guns were seized during routine traffic stops.

McVey says his department has recorded a 60% increase in gun seizures over the past two years, many involving convicted felons from Philadelphia.

That's why he wrote an open letter citing his concerns centered on the effects of the Driver's Equity Act, which mandates Philadelphia police officers turn a blind eye to minor driving infractions, along with policies enacted by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office under Larry Krasner.

McVey says, "As we know, the district attorney's office in Philadelphia does not seem to set bail or request the appropriate level of bail to keep criminals behind bars."

Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy says not only has he seen more of the same in his township, but he has also seen the negative effect this is having on his ability to recruit and retain officers.

Molloy tells us, "When I took a test back in the 90s, there were 2,000 people lined up for five positions in Abington. I had 300 last week."

McVey and Molloy say these, and other factors, have combined to fuel a rising tide of lawlessness, particularly in the communities that border the city.

For example, it was Tuesday night when Bensalem police pulled over a stolen vehicle. Officers surrounded the vehicle on Street Road before the suspect rammed his way through the police barricade.

Fortunately, the perpetrator was arrested a short time later. That perpetrator is from Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia DA's office responded with an email to Action News saying, "Larry is at least dignified enough to not blame other counties when defendants here have priors elsewhere. Happens routinely, but we don't lob dishonest attacks on other jurisdictions."