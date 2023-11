Man dies after falling down elevator shaft in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after falling 20 feet down an elevator shaft in South Philadelphia on Friday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wolf Street.

Police say the 48-year-old man was working inside the elevator shaft when he fell.

He sustained injuries to the head and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately released by police.