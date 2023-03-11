WATCH LIVE

Man dies after stabbing in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood

By 6abc Digital Staff
Saturday, March 11, 2023 4:14AM
When officers arrived on the scene they found a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he was stabbed in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Friday night.

Police were called to the 2500 block of North 30th Street just after 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 44-year-old man who had been stabbed in the neck.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say it was the result of a domestic dispute but have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

