Video shows ax-wielding man trying to break into 7-Eleven gambling machines

Philadelphia police say the suspect ran away empty handed.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
22 minutes ago
Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows a man repeatedly smashing one machine with an ax.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in South Philadelphia are looking for a would-be thief who tried to break into two gambling machines early Monday morning.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on the 2300 block of West Passyunk Avenue around 4 a.m.

Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows a man repeatedly smashing one machine with an ax before moving on to the next one.

Despite hitting them for several minutes, he did not get into either.

Police say he ran away empty-handed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

