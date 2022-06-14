Philadelphia police continue investigation of possible hate crime involving transgender woman 

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are still searching for the man accused of attacking a transgender woman and shooting two other people over the weekend.It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a speakeasy-type underground hookah club near East Westmoreland and Rosehill streets in Kensington.It's the type of attack that LGBTQ activist Porsha Burton says happens too often in Philadelphia."It's far too normal for a trans woman or trans man to be attacked in Philadelphia," she said.Police say the attack happened while the transgender woman was out with her sister and friend. Words may have been exchanged in the club, though police say the surveillance video doesn't show a major altercation inside. There was, however, a fight outside the club.Activists said that the male suspect was waiting for her victim and her sister and friend outside at their car. Police now say the suspect didn't wait for the victim at her car, but there was a fight.During the altercation, the suspect is accused of punching and pistol-whipping the transgender woman while yelling homophobic slurs."I think that it's a hate crime," said Burton, "and I think we need to look at these particular crimes with a magnifying glass."District Attorney Larry Krasner says his office is taking a closer look at whether the attack was a hate crime.Police also say the suspect shot the trans woman's sister and friend as they jumped into the fight.All three victims have been released from the hospital.According to investigators, surveillance video from inside the club is helping them get a look at the suspect.As they work to catch him, Burton says the city should also work on strategies to stop attacks against transgender people."We don't just talk about it, but really structuralize a plan to do something about it," she said. "Let's sit down and talk about what safety looks like through our eyes."Trans advocates say they will continue to push to ensure justice and a thorough investigation of the case.