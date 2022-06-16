attack

Philadelphia police identify suspect wanted in attack involving transgender woman 

Authorities are currently searching for Joel Martinez, 21, of Camden, New Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a suspect accused of attacking a transgender woman and shooting two other people last weekend.

Authorities are currently searching for Joel Martinez, 21, of Camden, New Jersey, who is wanted in the attack. He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related crimes.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a speakeasy-type underground hookah club near East Westmoreland and Rosehill streets in Kensington.

It's the type of attack that LGBTQ activist Porsha Burton says happens too often in Philadelphia.

"It's far too normal for a trans woman or trans man to be attacked in Philadelphia," she said.

Police say the attack happened while the transgender woman was out with her sister and friend. Words may have been exchanged in the club, though police say the surveillance video doesn't show a major altercation inside. There was, however, a fight outside the club.

Activists said that the male suspect was waiting for her victim and her sister and friend outside at their car. Police now say the suspect didn't wait for the victim at her car, but there was a fight.

During the altercation, the suspect is accused of punching and pistol-whipping the transgender woman while yelling homophobic slurs.

"I think that it's a hate crime," said Burton, "and I think we need to look at these particular crimes with a magnifying glass."

District Attorney Larry Krasner says his office is taking a closer look at whether the attack was a hate crime.

Police also say the suspect shot the trans woman's sister and friend as they jumped into the fight.

All three victims have been released from the hospital.

Anyone with any information on Martinez's whereabouts is asked to please call the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270/8271 or 911.

