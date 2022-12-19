3 children missing after homicide in West Oak Lane: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three children are missing after a homicide in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section on Sunday, Action News has learned.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was shot around 7:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Haines Street.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the living room of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, police say three kids, aged two years old, went missing from the area around the same time of the homicide.

They are believed to be with 37-year-old Stanley Baptist who police say was last seen driving a 2004 Lincoln Navigator.

A vehicle matching that description was found in Lansdale Sunday night, but police sources tell Action News the children are still missing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police by dialing 911.