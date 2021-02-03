shooting

Man shot while shoveling snow outside Philadelphia laundromat

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while shoveling snow outside a laundromat in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, police said.

It happened just before 6 p.m. outside of a laundromat on the 400 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Police said a man in his 20s was shoveling the snow when a dispute began with another man.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the arms and legs.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the gunman fired eight shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

(CORRECTION: A previous version of this story listed the address as West Allegheny Avenue. The shooting was on East Allegheny Avenue.)
