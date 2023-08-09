Philly police investigate string of sex assaults allegedly involving suspect on bike

A photo taken by one of the victims shows the suspect who police say appears to be a middle-aged bald man.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a string of sexual assaults allegedly involving a suspect on a bike.

In the last two days, there have been at least seven reports of the suspect groping women as he rides by them on a blue mountain bike.

A photo taken by one of the victims shows the suspect, who police say appears to be a middle-aged bald man.

The following incidents are under investigation, but Philadelphia police believe there could be more:

August 6 at 5 a.m. on the 1700 block of S. Broad Street

August 6 at 10:25 a.m. on the 1700 block of S Broad Street

August 6 at 6:20 p.m. on the 1900 block of E. Passyunk Ave

August 7 at 8:55 a.m. on the 1400 block of S. 22nd Street

August 7 at 10:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Pine Street

August 7 at 3:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Walnut Street

August 7 at 3:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of Walnut Street

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 215-686-TIPS.