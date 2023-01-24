Suspect arrested in quadruple shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood

Homicide detectives say 24-year-old Edwin Vargas is now in custody.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in connection with a quadruple shooting that left three people dead.

He was wanted in the deadly ambush on January 9 near Rowland Avenue and Guilford Street in the city's Mayfair section.

Surveillance video shows several suspects getting out of a waiting minivan with guns drawn. They immediately start firing towards four men, who police say had just come back from a trip to the mall.

Three people, ages 18, 19 and 24, were killed. A fourth victim, identified as a 28-year-old, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters who drove off in the same van.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

No other suspects have been arrested in the case.

