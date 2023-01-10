3 dead, 1 critical after more than 50 shots fired in Mayfair

"Preliminary information that all four of these victims were together and they do know each other," Chief Inspector Small said.

All types of belongings were spread out on the ground, including shoes and shopping bags filled with new clothes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were killed and another person remains in critical condition after more than 50 shots were fired in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday near Cottman and Rowland avenues, not far from Lincoln High School and the Roosevelt Mall.

It was an emotional scene as people presumably connected to the victims went beyond the crime scene tape to talk to the police.

All types of belongings were spread out on the ground, including shoes and shopping bags filled with new clothes.

"We're getting information by some family members that showed up saying that all four of these shooting victims may have been shopping earlier today. They may have been in a mall but we believe they were all together. That's why you see some bags and boxes that appear to be freshly store-bought," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police received numerous 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

Arriving officers found two shooting victims dead on the street at Rowland Avenue and Guilford Street.

Action News is told a third victim ran into a nearby home after being shot multiple times. Medics rushed him to the hospital. At last check, he was listed as critical.

A fourth victim, described as a 24-year-old man, was taken to Nazareth Hospital in a private vehicle. He later died at the hospital.

Police do not know at this time all of the victims' identities, but most are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

"Preliminary information that all four of these victims were together and they do know each other. We don't have a motive for the shooting. We know over 50 shots were fired," Small said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker