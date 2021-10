PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 23rd Street.Police say a 25-year-old man was shot at least 18 times across the body. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.To date, at least 176 homicides have been recorded this year. That's up 39% from this time last year, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.