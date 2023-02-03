South Philly day care owner fed up with speeding drivers near business

"The cars that come down here go at least 80 miles an hour," said Erin Evers, the owner of Little Beginnings Childcare Center.

"People don't stop. They do not stop. The cars that come down here go at least 80 miles an hour," said Erin Evers, the owner of Little Beginnings Childcare Center.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The owner of a day care in South Philadelphia says she is fed up with speeding cars in front of her business.

Erin Evers, who owns Little Beginnings Childcare Center located on the corner of Water and Moore streets, says the cars put children, parents and employees in danger daily.

"People don't stop. They do not stop," said Evers. "The cars that come down here go at least 80 miles an hour. When it's snowy and icy, I'm petrified they're going to come in."

She's calling for the city to address the issue after a car veered off the road and hit an employee's car Thursday morning.

The latest crash happened just feet from where children were playing inside the day care.

"If there was a child on that pavement, that kid would have been killed," said day care employee of 11 years, Dawn Webber. "It's horrible. Horrible. You're afraid to pull out because you got cars flying down here."

After the crash, the driver never stopped, but workers were able to get the license plate number and file a police report.

Action News was there as cars ignored the 25-mile-per-hour speed limit and parents struggled to back out of the business.

It's been a constant problem for the 15 years they've been in business, according to Evers. She says after multiple complaints to the city, they did install a crosswalk sign but no street markings.

"Every street along Water Street has a stop sign except right outside our day care," said Evers.

But that could change soon.

Councilman Mark Squilla tells Action News he contacted the Streets Department about the issue.

"They agreed to prepare work orders to convert this intersection to all-way stop controls, and prepare associated signage and markings work orders," said Squilla's chief of staff in a statement.