Philadelphia pharmacy, a 37-year staple in community, reopens despite looting

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Pharmacy was open Wednesday, hours after looters ransacked the business amid ongoing unrest across the city.

People who live in Port Richmond say the pharmacy is a huge resource for the community, filling hundreds of prescriptions daily.

"At least 20 people walked by, knocked on the door - or knocked on the door that's not there - and said 'we hope you're rebuilding, please don't leave,'" said owner Richard Ost.

For six hours early Wednesday morning, Ost watched his worst nightmare caught surveillance video.

"People were just coming in and helping themselves. We saw bags of drugs all over the street here," Ost said.

Ost goes the extra mile to help others, even delivering medicines directly to people's doors. And while the pharmacy certainly has a lot to fix and replace, the mission continues.

"I became a pharmacist because I care about people. I care about this community they've given me a great business for 37 years. I can't just turn my back on them and leave," Ost said.

The pharmacy will be getting new inventory as early as Thursday.
