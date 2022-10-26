World Series: Fans greet Phillies players before taking off to Houston

"Take 'em out and come back and win it in Philly!" said one fan, who skipped work to see the Phillies.

"Take 'em out and come back and win it in Philly!" said one fan, who skipped work to see the Phillies head off to Houston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have landed in Houston ahead of Game 1 Friday.

Fans excited for the World Series were outside of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia before the team left Wednesday.

"I came to show my support 'cause they're doing everything for us right now," said Sonny Petrongolo.

Fan's well wishes are paired with some big dreams for the team.

"Hammer and thunder and lightning. Take 'em out and come back and win it in Philly!" said one fan, who skipped work to wave the team off to Houston.

The Philly faithful can't get their hands on merch fast enough. Philadelphia broke a 24-hour merchandise sale record making MLB history, according to Fanatics. The Danovich ladies from Sewell, NJ are helping with that.

"This is our second time back to the store," said mom, Janet.

"We were here on Monday but they didn't have all the supplies in yet," said daughter, Katherine.

Fans can't wait to watch the big game.

"We're just gonna go crazy, make the house shake and everything," said Peter Inoa of North Philadelphia.

SEE ALSO: World Series ticket prices skyrocket as fans wait for chance to purchase in Phillies lottery