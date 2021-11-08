Philadelphia Phillies

2022 Phillies: Tickets on sale next week, earlier start times for some night games, Bryce bobble

The start time change affects most of their April, May and September games Monday through Thursday.
By
Why spending big won't guarantee playoffs for the Phils in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The World Series just ended (no need to discuss who won) so that means it's time to think about the 2022 season.

And the Philadelphia Phillies are not wasting any time.

On Monday, the Phils announced the first look at the team's promotional schedule, including a Bryce Harper Bobblehead, ticket information and news about a change in start times for some night games.

On Friday, June 10, all Phillies fans will receive a Bryce Harper Bobble Figurine.

"We are looking forward to an exciting 2022 season that features great matchups and a terrific lineup of promotions, giveaways and theme nights," said John Weber, Phillies Senior Vice President, Ticket Operations & Projects.

Single game tickets for all 81 regular season home games at Citizens Bank Park next season go on next week - at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 - at Phillies.com.

If you can't wait for that - you can purchase other tickets even earlier.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., tickets go on sale for all Phillies' 16 Spring Training games at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.

Two days later, on Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., three-game ticket packs for the regular season go on sale.

"The Phillies' Opening Day Pack, Angels Series Pack and Toyota Bryce Harper Bobble Figurine Pack will be the fans' first opportunity to secure tickets to one of the above-mentioned games, plus two other games," the Phillies said.

Full and partial season ticket plans, as well as group tickets, are available now.

The Phillies also announced that start times for most of their April, May and September games Monday through Thursday will now be 6:45 p.m., as opposed to the usual 7:05 p.m. The time change affects 17 games in total.

MORE INFORMATION: Phillies.com
