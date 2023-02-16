Phillies sign relief pitcher Seranthony Domínguez to 2-year contract extension

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-handed relief pitcher Seranthony Domínguez to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025, the team announced Thursday.

Domínguez, 28, made a career-high 54 appearances in 2022, posting a 3.00 ERA with nine saves, a 1.14 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 51.0 innings, while holding opponents to a .197 batting average.

In the 2022 postseason that saw the Phillies reach the World Series, Domínguez pitched in every round. He compiled a 2-0 record with a save, 1.69 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 18 strikeouts to one walk in nine appearances.

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez (58) in action against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Since beginning his career with the Phillies in 2018, the Dominican Republic native has earned an 11-10 record with 25 saves, a 3.14 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 134.2 innings over 135 appearances.

According to Statcast data, Domínguez has averaged 97.8 mph on his fastball during his career, tied with teammate José Alvarado for the fastest among all 166 pitchers to throw at least 500 pitches for the team since pitch tracking began in 2008.

He ranked in the 96th percentile among all pitchers in fastball velocity last season.

With Domínguez's extension, the Phillies say the team has now agreed to terms with all arbitration-eligible players for the 2023 season.