PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies and pitcher Aaron Nola have reached a tentative new contract agreement.

According to ESPN, the deal is seven years and worth $172 million.

This marks the first major free agent signing of the winter.

Nola will undergo a physical Sunday before the deal becomes official.

Nola has played with the Phillies since 2015.