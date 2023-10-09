Phillies lead Braves 1-0 ahead of NLDS Game 2 in Atlanta

Zack Wheeler will be on the mound Monday night for the Phillies.

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- The Phillies will take on the Braves in Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday after an unusual day off between the first and second games.

The Phillies opened the series by beating 104-win Atlanta 3-0 Saturday in a playoff rematch between division rivals. The East champion Braves find themselves in exactly the same position as a year ago: trailing the wild-card Phillies after the opener at Truist Park.

SEE ALSO: Game times released for Phillies vs. Braves in next round of playoffs

Saturday's game was just the third time all year - and first since May 12 - that Atlanta failed to score a run. It was the first time it was shut out at home all season.

Monday's game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 8-6 in the season series.

What to know ahead of Game 2:

WRIGHT'S DONE

After leaving Kyle Wright off the playoff roster, the Braves announced the injury-plagued right-hander will undergo surgery and likely miss the entire 2024 season.

Wright, a 21-game winner in 2022, missed more than four months this season with lingering shoulder issues. He had returned late in the season, but struggled in two starts and was moved to the bullpen for the final week.

Wright was sent for an MRI on Friday, which showed a more serious issue with the shoulder. He finished this season 1-3 with a 6.97 ERA in just nine appearances.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA) will get the start for the Braves in Game 2 after dealing with a recurring blister issue late in the season. "Just something you gotta monitor and just kind of pitch through," Fried said. "Do the best you can to be the same and just make pitches realistically."

The Phillies will counter with right-hander Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA), who got the win in Game 1 of the wild-card series against Miami by allowing just one run over 6 1/3 innings. Wheeler is a native of Smyrna - not far from the Braves' stadium. "Coming back here every year is awesome, but especially during the playoffs," Wheeler said. "It's definitely going to be fun to pitch here in front of friends and family and hopefully we get a win."

FULL SCHEDULE

Sat, Oct 7 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies (Phillies win)

Mon, Oct 9 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies

Wed, Oct 11 at 5:07 p.m.: Phillies host Braves

Thu, Oct 12 at 6:07 p.m.: Phillies host Braves (If needed)

Sat, Oct 14 at 6:07 p.m.: Braves host Phillies (If needed)

TICKETS

The Phillies say fans can register for an opportunity to purchase NLDS tickets here.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.