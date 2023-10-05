Want to see the Phillies play in Atlanta? Ticket, hotel, airline prices are rising

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Truist Park in Georgia after sweeping the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

But the price to see the first game of the National League Division Series could add up.

"Airfare and hotel and food," said Sue Malonoski from Phoenixville.

She isn't going to the game this weekend but knows that thousands of Phillies fans will.

There is good news and bad news when it comes to the prices.

"The good news for Phillies fans, there's actually some decent flight and hotel opportunities, still even now booking this late," said Clint Henderson with thepointsguy.com, a website that helps maximize travel savings.

He said if you are flying, you don't have much time to book a deal.

"If you want to fly American or Delta, it's going to cost you over $800 when that flight should normally be around $200," said Henderson.

But, there are still deals on budget airlines. Some tickets are still around $300. Also, hotels in Atlanta are still under $200 a night.

You could also save by driving.

"You drive with four friends in the car, it ain't going to be much money for gas," said George Witte, who was contemplating going to the game.

It's still about a 12-hour drive down south.

The best deal might actually be on the tickets to the game themselves.

On Thursday afternoon, tickets for Saturday's game were as low as $97. Compare that to the first home game in Philadelphia on Wednesday, where the cheap seats were around $278.

Fans shouldn't expect the prices to last. Travel industry analysts expect the prices for everything to increase as the games approach.

"The airline revenue managers pay attention to details such as baseball playoffs. So, if they see demand picking up, they're going to limit the number of seats sold at the lowest price," said Henry Harteveldt, who runs Atmosphere Research Group.