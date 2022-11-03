Strangers who met at Phillies celebration in Center City enjoy first date at World Series

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was one positive that came out of the Phillies blowout loss to the Astros in Game 4 of the World Series.

Two strangers that met on Broad Street while celebrating the Phillies playoff run went on their first date.

Jim Lindrooth and Erin Sweeney recreated the photo that captured the chaotic moment they first met.

Sweeney offered to put Lindrooth on her shoulders while the strangers were celebrating the Phillies win that landed them in the World Series.

A little help from social media later helped reunite the two.

Sweeney and Lindrooth say they had so much fun at the game despite the no-hitter.

As for a second date -- we'll just have to wait and see.

