'It's worth a shot': Friends take to Facebook to find Phillies love connection

"There might be another way we can track her down," Jim Lindrooth said. "It's worth a shot. Let's reach out to the Phillies fans and see if they can help us out."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The setting: Philadelphia's Broad Street moments after the Phillies' big win on Sunday night.

The story: a man named Jim Lindrooth is looking for his friends. A mystery woman offers to put him on her shoulders to help him find his group.

"Unfortunately, once she put me down, it was just kind of chaos," Lindrooth said. "So, we kind of just went our separate ways."

As he was walking away, he said to his buddy, 'She was really beautiful."

Lindrooth's friend, Laird Frazier, said Jim wished he had asked for her number or even her name.

"I thought, 'There might be another way we can track her down," Lindrooth said. "It's worth a shot. Let's reach out to the Phillies fans and see if they can help us out."

So, Frazier took to Facebook to find her.

Within hours, Erin Sweeney stumbled on his post called "Missed Connection at City Hall Celebration."

She commented with a picture to confirm that she is, indeed, the mystery woman.

On Wednesday, she said that Jim has already asked her out on a date.

"He messaged me after I responded and posted the picture," Sweeney said. "We're going to try to go to a game so we can recreate the moment. I have to put him on my shoulders in Citizens Bank Park somehow."

She laughed at how this connection came to be.

"I'm excited to see him again," she laughed. "I think it's so funny. People are messaging me on Facebook saying, 'You guys have to get married.'"

But first, they're planning a first date at a World Series game if they can get tickets.