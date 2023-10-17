The clothing brand started with Ryan Cassidy's brothers who all share the same passion for Philadelphia sports.

Phillies fans brought the noise during Game 1. Here's exactly how loud it was

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We all know Phillies fans are loud, but now we know just how loud thanks to Major League Baseball and a decibel meter.

MLB posted a video to its 'X' account showing decibel levels inside Citizens Bank Park throughout the game.

Exciting play after exciting play brought the level over 100.

It peaked at 111 decibels when Bryce Harper hit a home run in the first inning.

Brandon Marsh was asked about it after the game and he challenged Phillies faithful to make it even louder.

We wanted to help put 111 decibels into perspective for you. During January's NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, former Eagle Chris Long posted a photo of his Apple Watch warning him that decibel levels hit 95.

According to the National Hearing Conservation Association, 110 decibels is equivalent to a power saw or rock concert.

The Guinness World Record for the loudest stadium belongs to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, which reached 142 decibels in 2014.

Keep in mind though, that stadium holds about 30,000 more people than Citizens Bank Park.

Get loud, Philly!