Phillies: No new positive tests, team will resume schedule in New York tonight

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies said on Monday there were no new positive tests as a result of Sunday's COVID-19 testing.The team will head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 p.m.This comes after a weekend announcement from Major League Baseball that the Phillies' last two positive COVID-19 tests - from a coach and clubhouse attendant - were false positives The team was permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning Saturday.Concerns about COVID-19 among the Phillies arose after the Miami Marlins visited Philadelphia July 24 through July 26 while several members of the Marlins were positive for COVID-19.The Marlins have since had 21 positive tests in their organization since then.Every Phillies game set for last week, including series against the Yankees and Blue Jays, were postponed.