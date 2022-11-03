Philly vs. Houston: World Series, undefeated Eagles converge tonight

"I think we're gonna get two w's tonight honestly," said Alyssa Santos, of Washington Township, New Jersey.

Ready to multitask? The Eagles are in Houston facing off the Texans at the same time the Phillies take on the Astros for Game 5 of the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sports fans are going to have some TV whiplash as the Phillies World Series Game 5 and the undefeated Eagles games are separated by less than 15 minutes Thursday night.

"I'm from Philadelphia, I'm going to make it happen. I'm a multitasker, I'm a multitasker," said Jake, of Roxborough.

Multitasking is an art.

"I'm going to listen to the radio and watch it on TV at the same time," says Prune Redmond, of Manayunk.

"I'll have to pull out my cellphone or my laptop and watch on TV," said Earvin Faust, of Germantown. "Most likely, I'll watch the Eagles on the bigger screen if I had to choose."

Fashion is an art, too. We spotted several people pairing the Phillies "P" with the Eagles green.

"As long as the score shows us being victorious on both sides of the ball, I don't care. I just want to make sure that we win," says Anthony Lawhon of Southwest Philadelphia.

We even found some Houstonians who, let's just say, aren't looking forward to the Texans game.

"Probably not going to be watching that game. That's the one Philly can take. Philly can take that one," said Aaron Feldstein.